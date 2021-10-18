Rick Sutton

-
Pro-LGBT groups say they’re going to organize a voter registration drive as part of their push to obtain civil rights protections for the gay, lesbian,…
Fellow Democrats and LGBT leaders are heaping praise on South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg as he became Tuesday what’s believed to be Indiana’s first…
Leaders in the General Assembly are postponing action on a constitutional amendment banning same sex marriage. They say it’s the U.S. Supreme Court…
More than 600 provisions of the Indiana code dealing with marriage could be impacted by a proposed constitutional amendment banning same sex unions.…