Purdue’s three seniors put a stamp on their legacy in West Lafayette with a convincing 80-56 win over Penn State.Robbie Hummel, Lewis Jackson, and Ryne…
Robbie Hummel has been named Big Ten co-Player of the Week.The 6' 8" forward led the Purdue Men’s basketball team to wins over Nebraska and 11th-ranked…
For the past week, Purdue’s basketball team has been given vivid reminders of the importance of not squandering opportunities.The message has applied more…
The coffin doors aren’t closed on Purdue’s NCAA tournament hopes, yet. The Boilermakers ended a two game losing streak with an 87-77 win over Northwestern…
Purdue is learning to play through tough times. Five days ago, the Boilers suffered their first home loss since February of 2010 when they fell to…
Two of the iconic symbols at Purdue University are a hard hat and hammer. They represent the blue collar work of Boilermakers.That type of lunch pail…
The Big Ten conference season opener for Purdue’s men’s basketball team ended with a win.The final score against Iowa Wednesday night was 79 - 76.Robbie…
Purdue’s men’s basketball team rebounded from its second loss of the season with a 65-60 win over Western Carolina.The Boilers were down at halftime, but…
The Purdue men's basketball team gave its conference a boost.The Boilers beat Miami 76-65 in the Big Ten - ACC Challenge.Robbie Hummel led the team with a…