Robert Krulwich

If we don't notice that animals are in deep decline, do we keep eating and eating until what is disappearing is gone permanently? Or do we unconsciously adjust?
In an action-packed, two-minute remake of the classic tale, The Guardian of London introduces us to "Open Journalism," where newsgatherers are inviting readers to participate in the increasingly raw and loud new media landscape.
Since red and violet are at the opposite ends of the color spectrum, they can't mix together to make pink light.
The insect is so large — as big as a human hand — it's been dubbed a "tree lobster." Presumed extinct, some enterprising entomologists found them on a barren hunk of rock in the middle of the ocean.
Robots will create new job opportunities in computing, repair and policing. Of course it will be years, maybe generations before they can do what high-rise construction workers do. Something seemingly outlandish just 10 years ago is suddenly demonstrably possible.
Who's got the biggest New Year's Eve on Earth? Or, another way: Which time zone has the most people in it. The answer is clear.
Here's the thing about mountains: you can, if you are totally insane, jump off them. Or, under the right circumstances, they, the mountains, can jump off you.
We tend to associate certain vowel sounds like "E"s and "I"s with light objects while "O"s and "U"s suggest heavier things. Could there be some evolutionary reason for this?