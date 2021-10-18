Robert Schumann

-
WBAA's John Clare recently spoke with Margot Marlatt, cellist and Artistic Director of the Tippecanoe Chamber Music Society, and soprano Carol Lechter…
-
The Iron Curtain, U-2 and Gary Powers, and culture all came together for pianist Byron Janis in 1960 as a United States cultural ambassador to the Soviet…
-
Medals have historically been given as prizes: Gold, Silver, and Bronze…They represent the first three Ages of Man in Greek mythology: the Golden Age,…
-
Joshua Bell is a fantastic violinist and conductor. He's an "Indiana Living Legend," has received the Indiana Governor's Arts Award, and grew up in…