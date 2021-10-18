-
West Lafayette School Superintendent Rocky Killion confirmed Friday the parent of a West Lafayette Junior-Senior High School student tested negative for…
The parent of a West Lafayette Junior-Senior High School student is being tested for the coronavirus, according to an e-mail sent by West Lafayette School…
Of Tippecanoe County’s three school corporations, so far only Lafayette School Corporation officials plan to close for next week’s “Red For Ed” rally at…
Teachers around Indiana rallied Wednesday in support of increasing teacher pay beyond what Republicans in the Indiana General Assembly have…
The first new school construction in the West Lafayette School Corporation in more than 50 years began in earnest Monday—an intermediate school at the…
The West Lafayette Community School Corporation is preparing its budget for next year.Board members heard from the administration about the outlook for…
West Lafayette school officials are putting an increased emphasis on student safety. A renovation project is being considered for the entryway and office…
The West Lafayette Community School Corporation has a committee in place for its facilities strategic planning process.Superintendent Rocky Killion says…
Many school principals were worried they would not have time to assess all their teachers under the new state-mandated evaluations. This concern was a…
The three public school corporations in Tippecanoe County are set to collaborate on an initiative for early childhood education. The project’s other…