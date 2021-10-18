-
The Department of Child Services wants the legislature to help improve the process of reporting child abuse and neglect to the agency. Department of Child…
-
The first baby boxes in the country are being unveiled at two northern Indiana fire stations this week. The boxes act as incubators to protect babies…
-
The Senate has unanimously endorsed a first step toward creating "baby boxes" for abandoned newborns.Since 2000, Indiana has had a "safe haven" law…
-
Indiana could become the first state to put out boxes designed for parents to put babies in when giving those children up.The Safe Haven Baby Boxes bill…