Safety PIN bill

-
The Indiana State Department of Health has announced the recipients of $13 million in grants aimed at stemming Indiana’s high infant mortality rate.The…
-
Legislative leaders and the governor entered the 2015 Indiana General Assembly, declaring it an “education session” and saying there was work to be done…
-
Legislators are crafting a grant program aimed at improving Indiana‘s sixth-worst in the nation infant mortality rate. Instead of state initiatives to…
-
The House unanimously passed legislation Tuesday it hopes will help reduce Indiana’s infant mortality rate, one of the worst in the country. It’s called…