-
It came as little surprise when, earlier this month, Purdue President Mitch Daniels announced the school would extend its tuition freeze another year. The…
-
Purdue University’s trustees have extended President Mitch Daniels’ contract – but for how long is uncertain.Starting in the 2021 fiscal year, Daniels…
-
How’d you like to be so popular with your bosses that they offer to extend your contract by two years and then offer you a million dollars just to keep…
-
Purdue University President Mitch Daniels is set to receive more than $113,000 from the school, based on the previous year’s performance at his job.The…
-
Purdue administrators have identified enough money to manage a tuition freeze for the coming year.They needed to find about $16.5 million in cuts and/or…
-
All Purdue employees will be eligible for a raise the next two years. A plan to freeze the salaries of administrators earning more than $50,000 has been…
-
Purdue administrators are making wiser investments in an effort to afford a tuition freeze. The university announced $5 million will be earned by improved…
-
Tuesday is Equal Pay Day, the day when an average woman’s earnings catch up to her male counterpart’s earnings from last year. A new report from the…