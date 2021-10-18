-
Indiana’s fiscal year is off to a slow start, with its first two months coming in below expectations.August tax collections came in more than $25 million…
Indiana’s new fiscal year got off to a slightly underwhelming start, continuing the streak of lackluster beginnings to its fiscal years under Governor…
Indiana's sales tax revenues have under-performed this fiscal year and a new revenue forecast predicts the state won't collects as much as previously…
A new revenue forecast unveiled Thursday by state fiscal analysts predicts Indiana will collect $175 million less in tax revenue over the next two years…
Indiana last month faced the first significant revenue shortfall this fiscal year, collecting $64 million less than expected.A processing error shifted…
Legislators are taking another stab at streamlining the so-called "double direct" tax exemption for business.Farms and manufacturers don‘t owe sales tax…
The Indiana General Assembly has enacted cuts to the corporate income tax, financial institutions tax, inheritance tax, individual income tax and business…