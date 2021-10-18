Sarah Evans Barker

-
Hoosiers headed to the polls Tuesday will be able to snap a picture of their ballot after a federal judge last month halted a new law banning such photos,…
The ACLU says an Indiana law barring voters from taking pictures of their ballot in the voting booth violates the First Amendment, but the state is…
A federal judge has rejected a plea from Indiana's largest beer wholesaler to sell liquor.Monarch Beverage sued to get rid of Indiana's law that prohibits…