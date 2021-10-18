-
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona praised the efforts of educators and focused on the importance of masks to keep schools open as he visited…
-
A virtual preschool program will expand its reach in Indiana this year as it becomes available statewide for the first time. The national nonprofit behind…
-
A state House bill would require preschools and day care centers to test for lead in drinking water and take action if lead levels are too high. Kids with…
-
On a hot day, some adults have taken a group of kids to explore the neighborhood around their school, SENSE — the Southeast Neighborhood School of…
-
Lafayette’s Christopher Layer, flutist and pipes player, has established the New Harmony Music Festival and School, and talks about its inaugural season…