After a student and her teacher were shot at Noblesville West Middle School at the end of last school year, the summer was spent on renewed conversations…
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor, the school safety conversation continues. Frankfort has placed school resource officers in local schools—but will they…
Cities of all sizes have their issues. Large burgs like Indianapolis often have high rates of poverty and homelessness and often not enough services to…
Lawmakers unveiled Tuesday a final version of legislation to help schools improve their safety.The agreed-upon language delivers a $5 million funding…
The state’s top education official plans to push for more policy and funding to improve school safety.State officials and lawmakers say Indiana has strong…
Schools may get a blueprint next year for tightening security.The Senate votes next week on ordering Indiana's Department of Homeland Security to compile…
Governor Mike Pence is increasing school safety grant funding by more than $3 million in the wake of a shooting at an Oregon community college that left…
State lawmakers are exploring whether Hoosier schools should be covered by the state’s Castle Doctrine – the law allowing people to use deadly force if…
West Lafayette school officials are putting an increased emphasis on student safety. A renovation project is being considered for the entryway and office…
The most controversial portions of school safety legislation requiring armed personnel in Indiana public schools have been removed from the bill and sent…