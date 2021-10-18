School Vouchers

-
A study looking at school choice in Indiana suggests competition spurred by vouchers limits public school performance over time. The researcher behind the…
-
Lawmakers' efforts to expand school choice options are facing pushback from more than a hundred school corporations in Indiana, but a top lawmaker says a…
-
Controversial legislation that would create Indiana's first educational savings account program and expand the eligibility of state-funded private school…
-
A bipartisan group of former Indiana education chiefs are speaking out against Republican-led legislation to expand the state’s private school voucher…
-
A group of school choice bills are prompting lengthy and emotional debates about school funding at the Indiana Statehouse, with dozens of individuals and…
-
A group of Indiana University researchers has released a report comparing the mechanics of school voucher programs in a handful of states, including…
-
Private schools are experiencing a surge in enrollment, in large part due to the state’s expanding voucher program. When the program first passed in 2011,…
-
Indiana students participating in the state’s voucher program can continue to attend private schools using taxpayer dollars after the state Supreme Court…
-
Lafayette School Corporation Superintendent Ed Eiler is retiring at the end of the school year, but he isn’t departing without a fight. Eiler has been…