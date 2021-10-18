-
A rebirth of the late Uptown Jazz and Blues Festival will make its debut this weekend in downtown Lafayette. Friends of Downtown’s development of the Star…
WBAA's John Clare recently spoke with professor Scott Pazera about the next Purdue Jazz performance, Wednesday, February 27th at 6 pm at Purdue Memorial…
WBAA's John Clare recently spoke with Dr. Mo Trout, Director of Jazz Bands, and Professor Scott Pazera about the next Purdue Jazz performance, Friday,…
The Tower of Power (TOP) Band and Lab Jazz Bands I & II perform this Friday evening at Loeb Playhouse. The diverse program is led by Scott Pazera and Mo…
There are seven bands performing for Jazz on the Hill this Sunday afternoon. WBAA's John Clare spoke with bassist and leader Scott Pazera about the…
WBAA's Greg Kostraba talks to Scott Pazera with Friends of JAM about the organization, their upcoming events and Jazz Appreciation Month, which takes…