An Indiana University reproductive rights expert says the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down a Texas anti-abortion law could make it easier to…
Indiana universities applaud the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the University of Texas’ affirmative action policies. The 4-3 ruling maintains…
Indiana’s U.S. Senators are split on whether their chamber should vote on President Obama’s nominee for the Supreme Court vacancy. Merrick Garland, chief…
The U.S. Supreme Court Friday agreed it will rule on the validity of same sex marriage in all 50 states. The Court’s move creates the possibility that gay…
The U-S Supreme Court is declining to review a lower court decision that prevents the state of Indiana from cutting Planned Parenthood out of its Medicaid…