Senate Appropriations Committee

-
House Republicans will propose this coming session a comprehensive, long-term road funding measure. That bill will likely push the state to study tolling…
-
Indiana's sales tax revenues have under-performed this fiscal year and a new revenue forecast predicts the state won't collects as much as previously…
-
A new revenue forecast unveiled Thursday by state fiscal analysts predicts Indiana will collect $175 million less in tax revenue over the next two years…
-
A bill that would create an initiative granting funding to collaborating groups in regions around the state is moving through the Indiana Senate.The…