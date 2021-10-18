sewer rate increase

-
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission says it needs an additional two months to review American Suburban Utilities’ rate hike request due to the…
A rate hike requested by American Suburban Utilities is now in the hands of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.On Monday. the wastewater treatment…
Work on a sewer project in Lafayette will close an intersection for three weeks.City Engineer Jenny Leshney says Earl Avenue and Main Street will be shut…
The Lafayette City Council signed off on a new sewer project and a rate increase for property owners to pay for it.The $33 million in improvement projects…
Sewage rates for Lafayette residents could be increasing 30% by January 1st, 2015.City Engineer Jenny Miller says the money is needed to help pay for $33…