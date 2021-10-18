-
When Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton reconstituted his city’s defunct Human Rights Commission, it was seen as a chance to adjudicate some lingering…
A former Purdue University student is suing the school and several of its officials for what he calls reverse discrimination during a sexual assault…
The police report that serves as the basis for sexual assault allegations against four Purdue football players shows the interaction started with…
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated from its original form to include an interview with the lawyer for the accusers.Purdue University officials and…
Indiana’s largest teachers’ union says legislators should look at all school staff as they take steps to reduce sexual misconduct in schools.The…
The Indiana State Department of Health is looking to broaden its scope when it comes to preventing sexual violence.The state has released an updated…
New legislation awaiting the governor’s signature extends more privacy rights to sexual assault and domestic abuse victims on college campuses.…
Attorney General Greg Zoeller Wednesday announced the creation of a non-profit organization dedicated to helping sexual assault victims. The new group…
Attorney General Greg Zoeller is launching a new division within his office aimed at boosting services for victims of violent and sexual crimes. Indiana’s…
Legislation doubling state funding for domestic violence prevention cleared its first hurdle Wednesday. Proposed legislation would provide $5 million a…