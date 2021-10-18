-
The Purdue Women’s basketball team jumped out to a seven-point lead twice today against Penn State at Mackey Arena.But continued struggles with free…
-
Five players scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Purdue women’s basketball team to a win today at Mackey Arena.The Boilermakers…
-
Long scoring droughts plagued both ends of the court, but Wisconsin was able to make up for lost time with a late second-half run that led to a 65-56…
-
Most basketball teams carry at least 12 players on their roster. And many play at least 8-9 per game, hoping to get points from as many contributors as…
-
Florida State head coach Sue Semrau called it “a tale of two halves.”The Seminoles outlasted Purdue 67-64 tonight in overtime at Mackey Arena.The Boilers…
-
The Purdue women’s basketball team bounced back from a double overtime loss to Green Bay on Wednesday with a convincing 66-48 win over Toledo today at…
-
“Green Bay outplayed us, outhustled us, and they wanted it more.”That was the assessment of Purdue women’s basketball head coach Sharon Versyp following…
-
The woman who’s been the Purdue women’s basketball coach for the last eight seasons now has a contract to remain in that job for another six.Sharon Versyp…
-
It’s been about a year-and-a-half since Drey Mingo last played in a game that counted.But, the Purdue forward picked up right where she left off.Mingo…
-
Saturday marked the 40th anniversary of President Richard Nixon signing Title Nine into law. The goal of the legislation was to ensure the same…