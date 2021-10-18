-
The Environmental Protection Agency is facing a lawsuit for not setting limits for certain hazardous air pollutants at steel mills — like mercury and the…
-
An Indiana coal company has received a $10 million federal loan. It’s meant to help small businesses keep their workers employed during the COVID-19…
-
James Mahoney loves to watch wild animals walk around his seven-acre property in southern Indiana. That’s why he put up trail cameras on some of the…
-
The Department of Natural Resources is proposing to change several fish and wildlife policies, but one in particular is causing heated controversy.The…
-
A leading Indiana environmental organization won’t endorse in the gubernatorial race because it doesn’t have “enthusiastic support” for plans put forward…
-
Seven environmental health and justice organizations, including the Sierra Club, are suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over what they say are…
-
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management, or IDEM, is writing new rules for the disposal of coal ash.The update is part of a federal overhaul…
-
A settlement agreement between Duke Energy Indiana and several consumer groups concerning the utility's Edwardsport coal gasification plant has been…
-
The Supreme Court has sided with Indiana and 22 other states in throwing out a proposed Environmental Protection Agency regulation of coal-burning power…
-
In a ruling issued Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court says the Environmental Protection Agency has the authority to limit the amount of greenhouse gases…