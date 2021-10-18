smartphone

-
Open the Purdue Tree Doctor app and select the kind of tree you’re having trouble with. Then scroll through several pictures to determine which ones look…
-
A Purdue expert says you don’t have to wait for Black Friday to get a good deal on your holiday shopping.Richard Feinberg, professor of Consumer Science…
-
Forecasters are looking to next-generation technologies to get the word out to the public about tornado dangers. Programmable weather radios and apps that use GPS data are giving alerts on much smaller geographical areas where bad weather is expected.