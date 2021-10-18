-
Indiana has one of the highest smoking rates in the country -- nearly one in five Hoosiers smoke. Now, a new statewide policy makes it easier for...
People have been drinking—and smoking—inside Lafayette’s Knickerbocker Saloon for almost two centuries. But earlier this spring, the historic bar decided…
Health groups are urging the Indiana Senate to set aside its misgivings and endorse a tax hike on cigarettes.The plan is to spend that money on Medicaid…
Indiana ranks 41st in the country for overall health, according to the latest America's Health Rankings report from the United Health Foundation.And it's…
The state Court of Appeals says part of Indianapolis‘s smoking ban is unconstitutional. A unanimous three-judge panel ruled the city could not ban smoking…
Every month, Cynthia Edwards breathes through a machine that can tell if she’s been smoking. If the machine registers a low enough number, she takes home…
A smoking ban has been rejected by South Bend‘s Common Council.The bill would have gone a step further than the state‘s ban by prohibiting smoking in bars…