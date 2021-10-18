-
Anti-hunger advocates from around the country say Congress needs to boost Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) – or food stamp – benefits in…
This summer, users of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program—commonly known as food stamps—can show their benefits card to catch a free ride to…
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor, we’re digging into West Lafayette’s growing pains. One of the city's roundabout projects just won an award, but that…
On Saturday mornings between May and October, a crowd converges on downtown Lafayette to visit the Lafayette Farmer's Market.Though it doesn’t take them…
A bill before the Indiana House Committee on Family, Children and Human Affairs would make more people eligible for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance…
A Senate committee on Monday approved a bill that would extend Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits — also known as SNAP or food stamps — to…
Approximately 46 million people nationally receive money from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Of the 871,000 Indiana residents who…
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has chosen Purdue as the site of one of four regional centers for research into nutrition education and obesity…
Oftentimes, the issue of hunger is associated with people in inner cities, where the cost of living tends to be high.But a new study shows some of the…