Indiana lawmakers are among those worried that the state’s rush to end emergency permits for special education teachers will leave schools with unfilled…
Indiana issued thousands of emergency special education teaching permits in violation of federal law over the last four years — placing some of the…
The federal government recently dismissed an investigation into the Indiana Department of Education. The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil…
Indiana is the only state in the region with no plans for when teachers will become widely eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, but the state's health…
Special education students are disproportionately challenged by school building closures during the coronavirus pandemic. Their needs include speech…