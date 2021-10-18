-
Allen County Auditor Tera Klutz was named the next state auditor by Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb Monday.The newly appointed statewide officer was announced at…
Indiana Republican governor candidate Eric Holcomb says State Auditor Suzanne Crouch will be his running mate on the November ballot.Holcomb, who in March…
After historically poor voter turnout in May’s primary election, the general election might not be much different for Indiana. The state faces a November…
The Democrat running for state auditor is proposing what he calls “sweeping ethics reform.” Michael Claytor says under Governor Mike Pence, ethics has…
Indiana will close the books today on the fiscal year that ended June 30. State Auditor Suzanne Crouch updates Hoosiers on how the state’s revenues…
The 2012 fiscal year ended with the largest reserves in state history. Indiana has more than $2 billion in reserves, nearly 16% more than budgeted for.Of…