State Revenue Forecast

Indiana's sales tax revenues have under-performed this fiscal year and a new revenue forecast predicts the state won't collects as much as previously…
Indiana’s gaming revenue has been in free fall for a few years, and it’s predicted to continue its drop in the upcoming two-year budget cycle. That’s in…
Indiana tax collections have fallen below expectations four of the first five months of the fiscal year. November tax revenues came in about $48 million…
State tax revenues are more than $70 million below expectations through the first quarter of the fiscal year. Indiana tax revenues are more than 2% below…
Indiana didn’t collect as much revenue as predicted in May, due in part to individual income tax collections that came in well below expectations. Still,…
A new revenue forecast predicts even stronger tax revenue growth for Indiana over the next two years. However, House and Senate fiscal leaders say it will…
State revenues are expected to grow at a modest pace in the next few years. That’s based on new forecasts unveiled Monday. State fiscal analysts predict…
Through the first quarter of the fiscal year, state revenues remain well ahead of the most recent forecast. And Governor Mitch Daniels says Indiana could…
Heading into the last month of the fiscal year, Indiana’s general fund revenues are nearly on target with the most recent revenue forecast.Through eleven…