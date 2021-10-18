-
A bill to lift restrictions on riverboat casinos is reopening the debate of whether the state smoking ban should apply to casinos.New Albany…
Legislators will seek to broaden Indiana‘s three-year-old smoking ban in the upcoming legislative session that kicks off today.The smoke-free law includes…
Kokomo‘s city council has rejected a proposal to go smoke-free.An ordinance to extend Kokomo‘s workplace smoking ban to bars and clubs passed a…
Governor Mitch Daniels says supporters of a statewide smoking ban accomplished about 90% of their goal. Smoking will officially be prohibited in public…
A statewide smoking ban is headed to the governor’s desk for his approval. This, after weeks of debate and compromise have left many legislators aren’t…
Lawmakers are working on a final draft of a statewide smoking ban, but there are still significant issues to overcome and only a few days of session left.…