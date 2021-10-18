-
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited northwest Indiana Monday to tell local leaders to start planning ways to use money from the federal…
-
As of 2018, Indiana led the nation in steel production — a process that puts out a lot of greenhouse gas emissions and other pollution. In order to meet…
-
A steelworker was killed at U.S. Steel's Gary Works plant last Friday. It's the second death there this year, and it comes amid rising tensions over…
-
Researchers at Purdue University have found a way to fix a long-standing issue in manufacturing, where cutting a piece of metal can make its edges…
-
The U.S. Commerce Department is using a new monitoring system to shed light on how steel moves around the world. Industry watchers say it could drive…
-
A federal trade board has sided with the American steel industry this week, ruling that China harmed U.S. companies with unfair business practices.But,…
-
Japan's largest steel company, Nippon Steel, will spend $50 million and create 70 jobs at a new plant to produce wiring for cars in Shelbyville.When it…
-
Steelmaker ArcelorMittal, whose largest North American mill is at Indiana Harbor in East Chicago, is introducing a new high-strength steel for cars. It's…
-
A federal commission is launching an investigation into whether China stole trade secrets to fix steel prices. It's a major victory for Pittsburgh-based…
-
Governor Mike Pence is backing U.S. Steel in calls for an investigation into China's steel industry. That's after the federal government imposed new…