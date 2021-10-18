Steve Viars

-
Seven months after breaking ground on the project, construction of Faith West is on schedule. The mixed-use complex on Northwestern Avenue, north of…
-
There’s a new shelter in the Lafayette area for families in an emergency situation.The SIA Safe Haven Home opened Wednesday at the Faith Ministries…
-
A local church has financing lined up to build a community center in West Lafayette.The city council voted four-to-three in favor of the bond issue for…
-
Faith Church has cleared another hurdle in order to build a nearly $12 million community center in West Lafayette. The city’s Economic Development…
-
Tippecanoe County Officials are supporting a proposal from Faith Ministries to develop a vacant lot in West Lafayette.The Area Plan Commission voted last…
-
West Lafayette residents are getting a better understanding of a proposed $10-million mixed use development along Northwestern Avenue between Lindberg…