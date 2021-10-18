-
Subaru’s Lafayette auto plant began vaccinating workers on Friday as part of a statewide plan to ramp up vaccinations. By next week the company hopes to…
-
Subaru is cutting back on production and overtime at its Indiana factory to free up parts for a major recall. The Japanese car-maker has to fix a steering…
-
In the coming months, Subaru needs to add hundreds of workers at its huge Lafayette plant. But it hasn't been easy for the car-maker or other…
-
It’s hard to find issues at the Statehouse that both the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and the unions agree on. But instituting a work share program is one…