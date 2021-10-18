Sue Swayze

-
Abortion rates are on the decline across the country.A recent Associated Press survey revealed abortion rates on average dropped 12-percent nationally. In…
Proposed legislation that passed a Senate committee Wednesday places stricter regulation on the dispensing of the abortion-inducing drug known as RU-486…
A request to investigate the Planned Parenthood of Indiana clinic in Lafayette likely will result in legislative action.Indiana Right to Life asked…
Planned Parenthood of Indiana will continue to receive federal Medicaid dollars after the federal Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in the group’s…