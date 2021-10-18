-
Every year, the federal Summer Food Service Program feeds children in low-income areas whose access to consistent meals can become limited once the school…
Nearly half of all public school students in the United States receive a free or reduced price lunch.That’s according to the latest Kids Count survey from…
As the school year begins, students are already facing a lot of expectations such as performing well on state assessments and meeting the state’s learning…
Food Finders Food Bank wants to make sure area students who qualify for free and reduced lunch at school won’t have to go hungry now that classes are…
A local non-profit is setting up 28 sites throughout the region that will provide free lunches to children ages two through 18.The initiative by Food…
More children are getting access to food this summer thanks to an expansion of a local program.Food Finders Food Bank’s Summer Food Service Program has 39…