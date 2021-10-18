-
Gov. Eric Holcomb and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch were sworn in for their second terms Monday at a ceremony that – because of COVID-19 – lacked the crowd and…
Two candidates for Indiana Lieutenant Governor met Tuesday in a debate that touched on topics ranging from rural and agricultural issues to…
The Indiana Republican Party’s gubernatorial ticket is now set, with Eric Holcomb and Suzanne Crouch running for governor and lieutenant governor.Crouch…
Indiana Republican governor candidate Eric Holcomb says State Auditor Suzanne Crouch will be his running mate on the November ballot.Holcomb, who in March…
Governor Mike Pence Thursday proudly touted Indiana’s continued fiscal strength as he closed the books on the fiscal year. But Democrats are wondering why…
State Republican Party Chair Tim Berry called Tuesday’s election “Ladies Night” as all three female GOP statewide candidates earned emphatic victories. A…
After historically poor voter turnout in May’s primary election, the general election might not be much different for Indiana. The state faces a November…
Despite tax revenues that struggled for much of the fiscal year, Indiana closes its book with a surplus of more than $100 million and reserves topping $2…
Indiana will close the books today on the fiscal year that ended June 30. State Auditor Suzanne Crouch updates Hoosiers on how the state’s revenues…
Governor Mike Pence has named a new State Auditor.State representative Suzanne Crouch takes over for Dwayne Sawyer, who left after only a few months on…