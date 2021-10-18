-
A panel of federal judges heard arguments Wednesday on a case challenging Governor Mike Pence’s attempt to withhold funds from programs helping Syrian…
-
The city of West Lafayette is getting ready to issue bonds to pay for the State Street redesign. A proposal before the city council would allow the city…
-
Purdue University President Mitch Daniels has been pondering a number of racially-charged issues in the last month.He’s of Syrian heritage and has watched…
-
Governor Mike Pence is suspending the resettlement of Syrian refugees in Indiana, one of several governors to take this step in the wake of the deadly…
-
The U.S. government estimates it will allow 2,000 Syrian refugees into the country this fiscal year and about the same number next year.So far, three of…
-
Making sense of war is hard to do. When that wasn’t working for expatriate Syrian Soulaf Abas in Terre Haute, she started making art – and making…
-
The mother of an Indianapolis native being held hostage by the group calling itself The Islamic State is using Twitter to try to reach out to his…
-
Following a trip to Turkey last week, U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly (D-IN) says he does not support the use of American troops on the ground in Syria. He was…