Some Hoosiers received the first monthly installment of a child tax credit Thursday. It’s a one-year-only program from the American Rescue Plan designed…
A new bill in Congress would fast-track new affordable housing development in East Chicago.The bill, from U.S. Rep. Todd Young (R-Ind.), aims to help more…
The state says at least six Indiana income-tax credits aren't accomplishing much.Legislators last year ordered a comprehensive five-year review of all…
Legislators are taking another stab at streamlining the so-called "double direct" tax exemption for business.Farms and manufacturers don‘t owe sales tax…