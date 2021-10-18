-
Indiana tax collections surpassed expectations in February for the third consecutive month – and only the third time this fiscal year.Total tax…
-
Indiana tax revenues surged ahead of the state’s revised, more pessimistic expectations in January. Yet seven months into the current fiscal year, total…
-
State revenues are still falling short of projections, three months into the fiscal year. Revenue numbers released Friday show Indiana earned nearly $26…
-
Indiana’s sales tax revenues have under-performed this fiscal year, and a new revenue forecast predicts the state won’t collect as much as previously…
-
A new revenue forecast unveiled Thursday by state fiscal analysts predicts Indiana will collect $175 million less in tax revenue over the next two years…
-
Indiana’s gaming revenue has been in free fall for a few years, and it’s predicted to continue its drop in the upcoming two-year budget cycle. That’s in…