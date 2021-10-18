-
Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, multiple media outlets announced what many had suspected for days: Donald Trump had won the Indiana GOP primary. But about…
-
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is challenging Donald Trump's foreign-policy credentials as the Indiana primary draws closer.Both Cruz and Trump have touted a…
-
Gov. Mike Pence Friday announced his endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), just four days before Indiana’s primary. Pence…
-
11:15 p.m. Monday UPDATE:An e-mail from the Bernie Sanders campaign confirms a 12 p.m. event Wednesday at Purdue's France Cordova Recreational Sports…
-
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) says he’s entirely focused on Indiana and what he calls his “head-to-head contest” with Donald Trump. Cruz spent Monday traveling…
-
Presidential hopeful Ted Cruz says Indiana has a “national megaphone” in the race for the Republican nomination. Cruz has turned his focus to the Hoosier…
-
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz Thursday made his pitch to state party leaders and donors, one day after Donald Trump addressed a rally of…
-
Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) will visit Indiana next Tuesday, the third of the three GOP presidential candidates to do so.That's according to a campaign…
-
U.S. Senator Dan Coats (R-IN) says the Republican Party’s capture of the Senate will make all the difference for his party -- if lawmakers handle their…