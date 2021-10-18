-
A new milk bottling plant outside Fort Wayne will be among the largest in the nation, and the state is hoping it's just the beginning of much-needed…
-
More than 200 producers have signed up to become members of the new Indiana Grown program, and Lieutenant Governor Sue Ellspermann notes they span all of…
-
Indiana Agriculture Commissioner Ted McKinney predicts a recent egg price spike will also raise the cost of products that use liquid eggs, like salad…
-
The creation of food hubs, which connect local producers and buyers, could help boost Indiana’s economy and fulfill demand for local food products,…
-
Indiana is shifting gears when it comes to dairy.Lt. Governor Sue Ellspermann announced a new "dairy strategy" for the state dairy industry today.Indiana…
-
The truck traffic at Kokomo Grain Company is constant."We will process between 400 and 500 trucks a day in the 12-14 hour day at this facility," says…