Teresa Meredith

Teachers around Indiana rallied Wednesday in support of increasing teacher pay beyond what Republicans in the Indiana General Assembly have…
Indiana’s largest teachers’ union says legislators should look at all school staff as they take steps to reduce sexual misconduct in schools.The…
Many school corporations say they’re now struggling find substitute teachers. It’s a trend in school districts across the county, but recent changes in…
Governor Mike Pence plans to increase performance pay for teachers, but some argue the policy he outlined in Tuesday’s State of the State address is not…
Groups opposed to a teacher licensing permit that would require no teacher training ahead of time say the proposal is dangerous and poses grave concerns…
Students in the West Lafayette Community School Corporation earned a 91.1% passing rate on both portions of this year’s ISTEP exam. That’s third best in…
Indiana students participating in the state’s voucher program can continue to attend private schools using taxpayer dollars after the state Supreme Court…