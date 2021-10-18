-
A St. Elizabeth Health official says 39 jobs will be cut at the organization's hospitals in Lafayette and Crawfordsville.Lisa Decker, Vice President of…
A newly formed organization will be running the Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service.Currently, Tippecanoe County Commissioners provide the ambulances…
The building that once housed Home Hospital is being sold and demolished.Franciscan Saint Elizabeth Health President and CEO Terry Wilson announced the…
Franciscan St. Elizabeth Health is helping a local clinic strengthen its mission to serve the uninsured and underinsured in the area.The corporation has…