-
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said she’s very concerned about a spike in COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving.Box said it appears many people…
-
After low prices the last few years, wholesale turkey prices increased during the pandemic by about 15 percent over last year. The increase will hit those…
-
How much can shoppers expect to spend on the traditional Thanksgiving dinner this year?Purdue University agricultural economist Corrine Alexander says…
-
As the holidays begin, social service agencies that cater to the underprivileged are taxed.At Lafayette’s Food Finders Food Bank, they’ve got plenty of…
-
As families prepare holiday meals this week, some will make mistakes that could be costly not only for them, but also the city they’re living in.Every…
-
Purdue’s President is teaching a class for the first time this semester. But recently, it was he who got a grade – an 88%, about a B+ -- from the…
-
Be prepared to spend more on that Thanksgiving turkey this year.Wholesale prices of turkeys are expected to be 8-10 percent higher than last year--the…
-
The cost of the traditional Thanksgiving dinner is up slightly compared to last year. The Indiana Farm Bureau estimates the increase at a little more than…
-
If you want to try something new for your Thanksgiving side dishes, now is the time to start experimenting.Luckily, Scott Hutcheson can help you out with…