© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thomas Ades

  • florence_foster_jenkins__film_.jpg
    Arts & Culture
    What's New: Opera
    John Clare
    ,
    "People may say I can't sing," Florence Foster Jenkins once remarked to a friend, "but no one can ever say I didn't sing."We’ll hear music from the…