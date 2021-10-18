-
As Republicans move toward a final version of a bill removing one of state school superintendent Glenda Ritz‘s responsibilities, Democrats say the debate…
The Indiana General Assembly has three vacancies to fill this month before it returns to work January 6th. Republican precinct leaders in northeast…
The Democrat running for state auditor is proposing what he calls “sweeping ethics reform.” Michael Claytor says under Governor Mike Pence, ethics has…
Indiana State Auditor Dwayne Sawyer will step down just four months after taking the job. Governor Mike Pence appointed Sawyer in August, replacing…
Indiana’s Democratic Party Chair says politicians in Washington need to stop pointing fingers and end the federal government shutdown. John Zody’s…
Governor Mike Pence is nominating State Auditor Tim Berry to lead the Indiana Republican Party as its new chairman.When current state GOP chair Eric…
The 2012 fiscal year ended with the largest reserves in state history. Indiana has more than $2 billion in reserves, nearly 16% more than budgeted for.Of…