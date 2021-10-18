-
Indiana state lawmakers will have to take sexual harassment training under legislation approved by the Senate Tuesday. The measure mandates an hour of…
Legislation approved by the Senate Tuesday creates a new crime to charge drug dealers with higher penalties if the person they deliver those drugs to…
An Indiana Court of Appeals decision on rules surrounding gender changes in legal documents could make transitioning more private – and arguably much…
Small Indiana cities struggling to fight back against blight and deadbeat landlords may get another tool this legislative session.Last year, lawmakers…
State Democrats say they’re surprised by the nomination of a new lieutenant governor.Senate Minority Leader Tim Lanane (D-Anderson) says he was taken…
Republican legislative leaders say Governor Mike Pence Tuesday was clear in his State of the State about the necessity of protecting religious freedom…
Senate Republicans are proposing what they call an “alternative” to their original legislation protecting the LGBT community from discrimination.The new…
Senate Democrats want to provide local communities with a variety of long-term options for funding road maintenance and improvements. The bulk of the…
A discussion of how to bring Indiana's meth trade under control will include not only a long-running prescription debate, but consideration of harsher…
Legislators convene next Tuesday for the ceremonial opening of what shapes up as a third straight legislative session dogged by issues surrounding gay…