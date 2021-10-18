-
The Tippecanoe County Board of Elections and Registration held a mock election Thursday night to allow the public a chance to play with its new voting…
-
One local GOP official says they are happy with the new political district maps currently moving through the state legislature. Democrats have voiced…
-
Hospital workers are being “crushed” under a continued surge of COVID-19, with a peak not expected until October, according to officials. At a press…
-
Tippecanoe County health officials on Wednesday said that COVID is trending upward across the state and county, although they say it is too early to call…
-
A new study from Indiana University found that jail populations fell by about 32 percent across the state during the height of the pandemic - slightly…
-
Tippecanoe County health officials announced on Friday that county COVID-19 restrictions will be loosened, after COVID-19 seven-day all-test positivity…
-
It’s a nippy 25 degrees in the parking lot outside Tippecanoe County’s makeshift vaccination clinic. Residents are idling their cars waiting to be called…
-
A Lafayette facility is losing 45 of its roughly 600 employees.Evonick is cutting its workforce at its Tippecanoe Laboratories site.The specialty chemical…