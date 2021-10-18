-
Republican Julie Roush won the race for Tippecanoe County Clerk Tuesday night, defeating Democrat Vicky Woeste by nearly 5,000 votes.Both candidates had…
-
On the eve of Wednesday’s start to early voting, election security was at the forefront of the Tippecanoe County Clerk’s debate.Democratic law professor…
-
As WBAA set up its mini-golf conversations about this year’s local elections, every single candidate responded in some way. Unfortunately, not every one…
-
The Tippecanoe County Election Board is slated to meet Friday to certify the results of last week’s primary election. County Clerk Christa Coffey says the…
-
Tippecanoe County officials are contacting some West Lafayette voters who cast their ballots early, after a computer error gave them the wrong…