A week of protests in Lafayette continued Saturday afternoon as several hundred demonstrators gathered at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse. People came…
It doesn’t take much driving around Greater Lafayette to learn the summer’s buzzword: construction.West Lafayette has less than two weeks before college…
The Tippecanoe County Commissioners are one vote away from changing their policy on how the county courthouse may be used for displays and…
Tippecanoe County could have a fairly sizable unexpected expense in its 2016 budget.Commissioner Dave Byers told the county council Tuesday the courthouse…
Tippecanoe County courts are offering a clean slate to those with misdemeanor and low-level criminal cases. More than 7,000 warrants will be eligible for…
Hoping to prevent violent actions like those at the Tippecanoe and Howard County courthouses, Montgomery County officials are trying to expedite security…
A Lafayette cultural event is celebrating 40 years. The Round the Fountain Art Fair is Saturday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Tippecanoe County…
The Friends of Downtown are trying to get new holiday lights for the Tippecanoe County Courthouse.The group wants to replace the current lights with more…
Repairs to the exterior of the Tippecanoe County Courthouse will get underway soon.Commissioners have approved a roughly $670,000 contract to replace…