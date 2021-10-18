-
Property owners will have an opportunity next month to comment on the Tippecanoe County Board of Commissioners' plan to create a new property tax to fund…
An 11th-hour federal transportation bill the president signed last month adds $50 million in annual federal funds each year to Indiana’s transportation…
The director of the Tippecanoe County Highway Department says more than 80 miles of county roads are in need of repair.Opal Kuhl says in a normal year,…
The head of the Tippecanoe County Highway Department is hopeful some of the budget surplus from last year will be put towards roads.Opal Kuhl had asked…
Tippecanoe County began the year with roughly $7.5 million in uncommitted funds. That was more than expected when the budget was finalized last fall.Now,…