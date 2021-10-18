-
Tippecanoe County officials hope to start an addiction recovery program focusing on treating individuals while they’re in jail.Inmates whose case is…
-
Law enforcement officials are revamping the Tippecanoe County jail’s visitation system, beginning next week.A web portal will allow scheduling of onsite…
-
Inmates at the Tippecanoe County Jail will soon have access to expanded health care services.The county has entered into a contract with Muncie-based…
-
Inmates at the Tippecanoe County Jail could soon have access to expanded health care services.Newly-elected sheriff Barry Richard is continuing with a…