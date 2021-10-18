-
Schools are still learning what new Title IX regulations handed down from U.S. Department of Education last week mean for them as they continue dealing…
Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton says he has confidence in the Crawfordsville Police Department after a federal lawsuit filed Monday highlighted the…
A former Purdue University student is suing the school and several of its officials for what he calls reverse discrimination during a sexual assault…
Saturday marked the 40th anniversary of President Richard Nixon signing Title Nine into law. The goal of the legislation was to ensure the same…